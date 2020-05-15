Josh Allen and offensive rookies work out in California

1  of  76
In any normal NFL off season, rookies would be at the team facilities for mini-camp and OTAs right now.

This is not the average off season, and the Bills rookies are improvising.

Running back Zack Moss and wide receiver Gabe Davis joined Josh Allen for an unofficial workout in Ventura County, CA.

“They know their stuff and the playbook, just getting on the field and getting some of the timing with them,” Allen said. “It’s going to payoff when it counts so I’m excited.”

Davis, a fourth round pick, helped organize the workout and get Allen from Fresno to Southern California, since the team’s facilities in Orchard Park are closed.

“It was a great opportunity to have everyone out here and be able to get all the reps with them and get some friendship built up with them and get to know each other,” David said.

Moss, a third round pick, had been trying to link up with Allen for a while, so he knew participating would be a great opportunity to get some work in, all while getting to know his new teammates.

“When I first heard about the workout, I was definitely eager to get out here and get to work with these guys, just run through this new offense I’m now in,” said Moss.

