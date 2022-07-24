Poyer was joined by his agent at the first day of Bills training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — With agent Drew Rosenhaus by his side, Bills safety Jordan Poyer was at St. John Fisher University on Sunday for the first day of training camp.

The All-Pro safety is seeking a new contract and skipped optional practices this offseason, but was there for mandatory minicamp and didn’t hold out of training camp.

In fact, he said that there was never a doubt in his mind that he would be in Pittsford alongside his teammates.

“I’m just excited to be back out here playing football again with my teammates,” said Poyer. “It’s been a journey, but I’m here right now and excited to play football and continue to get better.”

Poyer has proven himself as one of the top safeties in the league but currently has the 14th highest average salary among safeties in the league and will be a free agent in 2023. His age may be part of the reason why a new deal hasn’t been done, but it’s also been fueling him this summer.

“All I’ve heard is Jordan’s age and this and that so that continued to motivate me in the offseason,” said Poyer. “That’s why I chose to be here because I wanted to come here and show that I’m ready to play and still play at a high level. I’m going to continue to be a leader for this team and continue to do what I can and help this team win football games.”

He showed that his age has also come with some perspective, discussing his family and later referencing his sobriety when asked about his desire to both stay in Buffalo and get the contract he deserves.

“You know I love this city, I love these fans. This is my sixth year out here, I really feel part of this community. I do a lot of stuff in the community,” said Poyer. “A lot of people out here know my story and what I’ve gone through in order to be sitting in this seat right here and it’s really special. You ask how I balance it, I just try to enjoy every single day because it could be gone tomorrow, you never really know.”

As is his traditional practice, Bills GM Brandon Beane didn’t discuss the contract negotiation to any length, other than saying he has a great relationship with both Rosenhaus and Poyer.

Poyer added that he has no problems focusing on football while Rosenhaus deals with his contract situation, a situation he is optimistic will be resolved shortly.