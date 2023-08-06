PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday was a date that Jordan Phillips had been looking forward to, returning to practice after offseason shoulder surgery. It ended a journey that started with a date he missed.

“I got my surgery on Valentine’s Day. So I got out of Valentine’s Day,” said Phillips with a wry smile.

“It felt to get back out there with the guys, it was a long offseason,” said Phillips. “I didn’t think it was going to be as tough as it was but I’m happy to be where I’m at right now.”

Phillips’ only other surgery was back in 2013 in college after he suffered a back injury. While Phillips had an abundance of resources at his disposal this time around, that actually contributed to making it harder for him.

“You can almost take advantage of it and not work hard doing it,” said Phillips. “You have everybody catering to you to do what you need to do. You’ve got to find yourself and really grind into it instead of saying ‘I’ll get back when I’m back.'”

Phillips says thanks to that lengthy rehab process, he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in.

He spent plenty of time rehabbing alongside Von Miller, the two getting closer and building each other up throughout the process.

“Once you see how hard he’s working, you see his struggles. He’s Superman so he doesn’t want everybody to see it,” said Phillips. “But when you really see him in the grind, it’s cool to see. Especially when you’re a future Hall of Famer and see what it really takes to bounce back and compete at the highest level.”

“Everybody has low days and just keeping each other accountable to stay there and keep working and push each other to get better every day,” Phillips added. “One of us keeping a positive mindset on what we’re doing.”

Phillips got thrown into a coaching role during the offseason, helping the team’s younger lineman, which taught him lessons that will serve him down the line.

“It’s fun seeing it from a different perspective,” said Phillips. “I know I get pissed off when I’m out there thinking ‘What is he talking about?’ But know you see it. Now I know what I need to do and what they’re looking at. It helps in that way.”

Phillips said it was fun being a coach, but said that he’s glad to be a player again.