Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after they connected on a pass play for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott announced in his Friday morning Zoom call John Brown should be ready for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Brown experienced soreness in practice on Thursday, which is why he was limited.

McDermott also said he needed to wait and see how Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds looked in practice before making a decision about their status for Sunday.