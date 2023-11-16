Editor’s Note: The press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills’ interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady will be holding his first press conference since the firing of Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey was fired earlier this week after he faced backlash from fans on the team’s offensive struggles. Coach McDermott admitted it was his decision to fire him, saying that although it was a sad decision, it was time for change.

Brady, who used to be the OC for Carolina, joined the Bills in 2022. The team highlighted him helping Josh Allen earn Pro Bowl honors and end the season as an MVP finalist.

The Bills’ last game against the Denver Broncos ended in a 22-24 loss for the Bills. After appointing Brady, McDermott believes all Brady has to do is develop his “imprint” and his rapport with Allen.

In addition to Brady, defensive line coach Eric Washington will also be speaking at the press conference.

The Bills’ next game is against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 p.m.