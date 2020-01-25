Jim Kelly optimistic about Josh Allen, Bills outlook

Before tonights Amerks game, local Bills fans were treated to a meet and greet with Jim Kelly.

Fans were able to meet the hall of fame quarterback and get memorabilia signed as well.

Before Kelly met the masses, he spoke to local media about the recent Bills season and Josh Allen’s progress, and he had nothing but good things to say.

“Josh had a pretty good year. I think going from [his] second to third [season], I think, and I pray, that we see a big improvement there,” said Kelly. “I love what they’re doing. I love what the Pegula’s have done, what Brandon Beane has done. Such a super job. But we’re a couple of players away. I think we get those players, we get Josh to the next level… look out. Because January is coming, and home games in January is coming.”

Kelly, like many Bills fans, thinks that Buffalo would be wise to draft a big wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft.