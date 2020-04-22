Jets sit outside the first ten picks, will select tackle or receiver

JP Pelzman of Forbes joins Thad Brown to discuss the New York Jets’ draft plans as a part of News 8’s AFC East draft preview.

Mock drafts predict the Jets will either take an offensive tackle or a wide receiver with the eleventh overall pick in the draft. “If the only one sitting there is Andrew Thomas of Georgia, they may go wide receiver,” said Pelzman. “Joe Douglas needs to stay patient and not trade up because let’s face it, there are a lot of holes right now.”

USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. is an attractive pick at wide receiver in the second round, as he played with Jets quarterback Sam Darnold his sophomore season. He caught 28 passes and two touchdowns with Darnold at the helm of the Trojans offense. That existing chemistry paired with New York’s need for a receiver could make him an ideal pick if he is still on the board.

The pressure is on Douglas to execute well, because the Jets have four of the first 79 selections and he needs to ensure head coach Adam Gase to get the offensive talent he needs with his job on the line.