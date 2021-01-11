Jets interview Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches the team warm up for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y. In his 20th NFL season and third in Buffalo, Daboll has transformed a once plodding, run-oriented attack into one of the league’s top passing units. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets’ quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got a little longer.

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus interviewed with New York a day after their teams squared off in a wild-card playoff game won by the Bills.

The Jets also met remotely with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on a busy Sunday. Daboll, Eberflus and Staley make seven known candidates to speak with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday.