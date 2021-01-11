Jets interview Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets’ quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got a little longer.
Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus interviewed with New York a day after their teams squared off in a wild-card playoff game won by the Bills.
The Jets also met remotely with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on a busy Sunday. Daboll, Eberflus and Staley make seven known candidates to speak with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday.