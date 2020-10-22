Jerry Hughes knows pressure is on Bills D-Line: ‘It starts with us’

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Darwin Thompson #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Quinton Jefferson #90 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After the Bills 26-17 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, Jerry Hughes told reporters he would be organizing a film session with the rest of the defensive line before meeting with coaches to figure out what went wrong against the Super Bowl champions.

“I think this helped them out tremendously because it will be our third game in 13 days,” said Hughes. “For us to take that step and show we want to be a top tier defense sometimes we handle things in house with the players.”

There was no blame placed on the schedule or anything else for the loss to Kansas City. Hughes did not mince words when he reflected on his position group’s performance during Monday’s primetime matchup.

“We feel like up front we have to play better. If we want our team to win, it starts with us.”

The two major things Hughes says the defensive line is focused on this week is stopping the run and getting to the quarterback, the things that make an offense ‘one-dimensional’.

“We understand we’re the tip of the sphere, what drives this team,” said Hughes. “We gotta come out there with our hair on fire and we gotta set the tone. If it’s stopping the run with a seven man box, it starts with the four up front. We understand that and we’re putting it on our shoulders. We understand if we want to be a playoff team, if we want to be an AFC East champion, the D-line has to show up week in and week out.”

The Bills defense has a great opportunity to show up on Sunday against the winless Jets. Even with the pressure facing Buffalo to move away from a losing streak, no one on the Bills defense is counting out the 0-6 team downstate.

“We know the Jets haven’t won a game yet, but they’re going to come out fighting and swinging because this is a divisional game,” said Hughes. “We always explain to the younger guys who might not get it, there is still a rivalry between the Jets and the Bills.”