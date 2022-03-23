ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — With Cole Beasley being released earlier this offseason as a cap casualty, there are plenty of targets up for grabs in the Bills’ offense this upcoming season.

Expect new WR Jamison Crowder to get more than a few of them after he signed a one-year deal that can be worth up to $4 million, with just under $2 million in guaranteed money.

Crowder is well familiar with the man he’s set to replace. When Crowder was in Washington for the first four years of his career, Beasley was also in the NFC East with the Cowboys. In the 2019 offseason, Crowder signed with the Jets and he and Beasley were once again divisional rivals.

“I feel like we have a very similar game, obviously, we’re very similar in stature,” said the 5’9” Crowder. “We just make things easy for the quarterback— being able to move the sticks on third down, also being able to be an option in the red zone. I’ve tried to obviously mimic some of my things, some of the things from his game into my game.”

Isaiah Mckenzie and Crowder figure to pick up the slack from the departed Beasley, though Crowder said he hasn’t been told how the two will work together in the offense just yet.

Crowder has caught at least 50 passes in six of his seven seasons in the league, though his production has decreased in each of his last two years. After having a career year in 2019 with 78 catches for 833 yards, he caught just 59 passes for 699 yards and 51 catches for 447 yards in 2021.

He missed a combined nine games over the past two years with hamstring, groin, and calf injuries. Crowder says that right now he feels great coming off of those injuries.

Crowder is looking forward to teaming up with Josh Allen, who went 5-0 against the Jets in games that QB1 started and finished while Crowder was playing for New York.

“He’s a dog,” said Crowder. “He’s a guy that can make things happen and most of all he’s a winner I’m excited to get a chance to play alongside him.”

Beasley did wonders for Allen in his first season with the Bills, helping the young quarterback reach new heights. Now, Allen will try and do the same for Crowder and have him turn into one of the best values of the free agency period.