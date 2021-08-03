Jake Kumerow brushing off Rodgers drama, making an impact at Bills camp

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 19: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (87) celebrates with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) and center Jon Feliciano (76) after a second quarter touchdown during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on December 19, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Jake Kumerow has the perfect story for the Sean McDermott Bills. A third-generation NFL player, his father Eric is a former Dolphins first-round pick.

“My dad coaching me growing up, he never put too much pressure on me,” said Kumerow. “He always kept it cool and told me if this is what you like you can go ahead and do it, if you don’t we’ll figure something else out. He never pushed me too hard. I just always wanted to be like him and do what he did.”

He was a college star but at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. That was enough to him an undrafted spot with the Bengals.

“Everyone starts on the same slate,” said Kumerow. “It doesn’t matter what school you went to or how many touchdowns you had in college. Because that was last year and no one cares about last year.”

It took four years and three teams before Kumerow made his NFL debut with the Packers. You’ve probably heard about how his tenure there ended. Last September, Aaron Rodgers publicly called Kumerow reliable, heady, fantastic, and a guy you’d love to have. Just a few hours later, the Packers cut him.

“You think that you’re doing good and you think that you’re checking the boxes but sometimes that’s not enough. Sometimes you’ve got to go above and beyond,” said Kumerow. “I thought I had a solid camp but things happen, coaches make moves, so I make moves.”

I asked Jake Kumerow if the #Bills bust his chops about being the object of Aaron Rodgers' affection.



Answer is of course they do.



Kumerow has a fascinating story.

See why it works so well in Buffalo on @News_8 at 6p#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/uhRMcP6bkI — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 3, 2021

Kumerow of course gets some jokes about being the apple of Rodgers’ eye, but he just brushes them off with a smile.

“I just laugh it off and say sure thing,” said Kumerow. “I had a good time in Green Bay, I appreciate the organization for having me there, and appreciate [Rodgers] for always looking out for me. The rest of the guys, I miss them, it was a lot of fun. But once you come to a new team you’ve got a whole bunch of new faces, a whole bunch of new friends to make. That stuff goes out the window quick because guys move on and the game moves on.

He played in six games last year and had one reception, a touchdown against the Broncos. That quick trip was enough to convince Kumerow a return this season was what he called a no-brainer.

“He was missed, just in the locker room, the vibe of the team,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “There’s a lot of glue on this team that flies under the radar, guys that connect the team, guys that make us who we are and I feel like Kumerow is a big part of that.”

Kumerow has had a strong training camp so far and is making an impact with the reps he’s been given. Only time will tell if that will convert into a roster spot this time around.