Jake Fromm prevents Bills from having Broncos QB situation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Jake Fromm is having anything but a typical rookie season.

Instead of learning from Josh Allen and Matt Barkley like most first-year quarterbacks would, he spends his time far away from the veterans. Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane made the difficult decision to separate Fromm in case of a COVID outbreak in the quarterback room.

It was a scenario that seemed impossible until the Broncos had zero quarterbacks available for their Week 12 game against the Saints. Fromm is learning from assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney daily and meets with the other coaches without Allen or Barkley present.

“It’s hard enough to acclimate oneself and go from college to the NFL game,” said McDermott. “Jake and our staff have done a phenomenal job of executing that.”

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll credits Fromm’s effort and desire to learn during such an odd season. He does not believe Fromm’s development has been hindered by the Bills decision to separate him, just that he is progressing in a different way.

“From Day 1 to where he’s at now, he’s made some improvements,” said Daboll. “It’s always hard to judge until you’re out there dodging bullets, but he’s doing the best he can and we’re doing the best we can so that he’ll be ready to go when we need him.”

Rest assured Bills fans, a Broncos situation is impossible in Buffalo.