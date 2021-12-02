Jackson not expected to ‘be Tre White’ taking over for Bills All-Pro corner

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) celebrates his fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Game one for the Bills without Tre’Davious White will be the titanic showdown with the Patriots. Not ideal timing.

Dane Jackson will take over White’s starting job in the secondary. The second year corner was drafted in the 7th round last year. The Bills made it clear on Thursday it’s not just Jackson who will be responsible making up for White’s absense.

“You can’t replace a Tre White. He’s a great player. He’s a great person. We’re going to miss him,” Sean McDermott said. “The challenge is not just Dane’s. It’s everyone’s to raise our game to another level and that’s what we have to do as a team.”

Jackson will not be brand new to playing in the Bills defense. He had an interception and a fumble recovery in two starts during his rookie season.

“He’s been in this system for a while. He understands the system. He makes plays on the football out here at practice all the time,” Jordan Poyer said. “He’s a guy who’s done it. He’s been in game. He’s made plays. We expect nothing less. There ain’t no pressure on him. He’s gonna go out there and he’s gonna ball.”

“We got a lot of confidence in Dane,” McDermott said. “He’s gonna get tested. That’s the reality of the situation at corner when you go out there whether it’s within the game or game to game. He’s aware of that and we expect him to do his job.”

McDermott got a question on Thursday about whether he’s worried that Jackson will be pressing trying to completely fill the shoes of Tre White. McDermott said that’s not what he wants when Jackson takes the field on Monday night.

“He’s just got to be Dane Jackson, not Tre White,” McDermott said.”

