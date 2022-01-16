‘It was surreal’: Bills reflect on playoff win in front of full house

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Jerry Hughes has been waiting a long time for Saturday night. Bills fans have waited even longer.

The longest-tenured member of the team had never experienced a Bills home game in front of a full house. Last year, both of the team’s two home playoff games had reduced capacities.

As the Bills routed the Patriots, this time it was with a sell-out crowd of fans who braved the elements to cheer on their team.

Hughes has been on the team since 2013 and couldn’t wait to get to finally get the moment he’s been waiting for.

“It was amazing, it was surreal,” said Hughes, who recorded a sack in the game. “Just thinking about it, reminiscing when I first got here listening to our captains at the time, Eric Wood and Fred Jackson, get up and talk about the experience of having a home playoff game with Bills Mafia in the stands. Just to hear them talk about it, now actually to live it and be a part of it. Man, it feels so surreal.”

The last time that the Bills had hosted a home playoff game in front of a sell-out crowd was December of 1996.

The fans had to brave the freezing temperature, with a kickoff temperature at seven degrees which dropped throughout the game.

Most fans bundled up, but a few brave, or foolish fans donned no shirt at all. Head coach Sean McDermott admired the effort.

“For that guy to have no shirt on, I give him props, I give him credit. That’s a bold statement right there,” said McDermott.

“Energy is real. When you’re got that type of energy, and it wasn’t exactly 80 degrees and sunny in the stands, for the fans to come out and support us like they do, at home, on the road, in the postseason,” the Bills head coach added.

Not only was it a dominating win, but it was against their longtime rivals who had long terrorized their fans.

“It’s amazing. Those are the type of games that you wish for,” said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. “Those are the type of games that you grew up wanting to be in. Just to have it, playoff atmosphere, that made it ten times better, in front of our fans. It was loud out there, they bring it each and every game. It felt good. The energy always feels good.”

There’s no guarantee that the Bills will get another home game this postseason. If the Chiefs take care of business against the Steelers as heavy favorites, the Bills would head to Arrowhead Stadium in the next round. If the Titans win their divisional round matchup, they would host the AFC Championship game. Hughes made sure to make this game count no matter what.

“I’ve just been enjoying the moments. Smelling the roses, enjoying this, it doesn’t come around too often. I’ve been here long enough to where we always fought for this opportunity. I’m just thankful and blessed to be here,” said Hughes.