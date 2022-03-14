BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Before the legal tampering period of NFL free agency began, the Bills made sure to keep one of their own in Western New York.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie agreed to a two-year deal to stay with the Bills. The deal is worth $4.4 million dollars with a $600,000 signing bonus. McKenzie, who is entering his sixth year in the league, was set to become an unrestricted free agent this week.

McKenzie spoke to the media on Monday about the negotiation process and made it clear where he wanted to end up.

“I really wanted to be here,” said McKenzie. “It didn’t take much for me to come back. I really like being here. I really like being on this team, the locker room, the guys, coaching staff. You know everybody in the organization. I love being here.”

The Bills claimed the University of Georgia product off waivers from the Broncos in 2018 and has been with Buffalo ever since.

“For me and my life it’s always been about loyalty,” said McKenzie. “I’ve had the same trainer since ninth grade. I’ve had the same friends since I was five years old. The Buffalo Bills have been loyal to me and I will stay loyal to them.”

During the 2021 season, McKenzie had 20 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown. The majority of that production came from a Week 16 matchup with the Patriots where he had eleven catches for 125 yards and a score.

“I feel like we have a lot of great things going on here,” said McKenzie. “With Josh throwing the ball anything can happen. Great receiver core, great coaches and I just feel like this is the place I want to be.”