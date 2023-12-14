ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills offensive line has been noticeably better all season long especially in pass protection. Buffalo has allowed just 18 sacks all year, which is tied for the league low.

Bills center Mitch Morse admits that Josh Allen’s scrambling ability helps out with the low sack total. With new starters at both guard spots, the other key has been trust.

“Most of us have never played together until this year,” said Bills guard Connor McGovern. “I think communication and just playing together for so long. Now we all trust each other.”

McGovern joined the Bills this offseason after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys.

“Just being on the same page as an offensive line and running backs,” said Morse. “Taking pride in our technique and always understanding that we’re a work in progress.”

Bills right tackle Spencer Brown said it helps that the offensive line has veteran experience in several key spots.

“Dion [Dawkins] is in year seven,” said Brown. “Connor [McGovern] is in year five. Mitch [Morse] is in year eight or nine. This is my third year and I took a step from last year. Cybo [O’Cyrus Torrence] has stepped in and he’s growing every week. He’s matured a lot and we’re working really well together.”

Torrence is the lone rookie on the Bills starting offensive line. He’s slotted in at right guard in between Morse and Brown at right guard.

“When you have veterans, it makes the rookies not look like rookies,” said Dawkins. “That’s just what you’re seeing. A bunch of smart football players that know ball, understand the playbook, and understand that playing together means everything.”

It doesn’t hurt that the Bills offensive line has been healthy this season. No starter has missed a game due to injury all year.

Brown said he sees the benefit of that continuity when teammates adjust quicker to defenses because they’ve seen those things together before.

“We’ve been rolling since the first week of August,” said Brown. “Nothing has changed. You know what you’re going to get.”