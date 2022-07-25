PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — He was a national champion at Alabama. He was a top 20 pick by the Bucs.

O.J. Howard’s potential was limitless in Tampa Bay, but could never quite be reached.

“I loved the learning curve that I went through and the experiences,” said Howard. “Just never could really put it all together as far as all the injuries. Just being consistent is the biggest thing I learned about my old time in Tampa for sure.”

That time with the Bucs was plagued by ankle and foot injuries. Howard missed 22 games over his first four seasons.

He signed with the Bills on a one-year deal and formed a potentially dangerous tight end duo with Dawson Knox.

“A fresh start is always good for everybody,” said Howard. “I’m just happy for new beginnings to make a great impression and go out and have fun and play the game I love.”

Howard’s injury problems came to an unfortunate climax in 2020 when he tore his Achilles tendon. It’s a nasty injury for any professional athlete to rehab.

However, Howard had quite a silver lining on the year itself. His daughter was born and, later that season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

“It was a great year for me, man,” said Howard. “Especially with the pandemic being that whole year, I really couldn’t have drawn it up any better. There were some moments with my daughter that I never would have got to have if I was playing football, traveling every week.”

“It just shows you that everything happens for you and not to you,” he added. “Everything happens for a reason. It was a moment where I really go to watch my baby grow up and be around here every single day. I just looked at it as a blessing in disguise.”

Not only did his Achilles injury allow him to be a family man that year, but it also allowed him to Rochester’s finest cuisine.

“I had neighbors in Tampa, big Bills fans,” said Howard. “I went to their house to watch a couple of the Bills playoff games and they were serving garbage plates. And I’m like ‘what’s this?’ They said it was a Rochester thing and one day I had to get one. And I said I would never go up there but a couple of years later I come to the Bills so I already know about them, but I’ve got to get the ones actually from here in Rochester.”

He had his neighbor’s homemade version and said it was good, but is looking forward to trying an original on an off-day at camp.

Last year, Howard was able to stay healthy and play a full season. He says he’s actually learned how to stay out of the trainer’s room.

“I just found ways to prehab and stay on top of that. You can kind of feel when things are off when you go through so many injuries,” said Howard.

Howard has one Super Bowl ring that was earned watching from the sidelines. He could be a big reason why the Bills tap their limitless potential and finally get a ring for Buffalo.