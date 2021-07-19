How to win Bills season tickets for $7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A donation to ECMC could score you Bills season tickets on the 50-yard line.
Following a successful fundraising campaign with Give 716, Erie County Medical Center announced Monday that it will give away a pair of season tickets next month, as well as two pairs of single-game tickets.
To be eligible to win, all you need to do is donate at least $7 between now and Aug. 16. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win:
- $7 donation = 1 chance to win
- $16 = 3 chances
- $25 = 6 chances
- $50 = 16 chances
- $71 = 25 chances
- $100 = 50 chances
- $250 = 250 chances
The winner will be announced the week of Aug. 16. You must be at least 18 and a legal resident of the United States to win.