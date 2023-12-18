ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The playoff excitement is building with each passing week. But in addition to all your last-minute shopping and holiday gatherings, we have another primetime Bills game.

Buffalo travels to Los Angeles Saturday to face the struggling Chargers (5-9), fresh off a 63-21 loss that resulted in the firing of their coach. Gametime is 8:00 p.m. The twist? It’s not on broadcast or cable television in the Rochester market.

NBC’s Peacock has the streaming rights to the game. Peacock’s Premium plan goes for $5.99 a month. The Premium Plus plan is $11.99 a month. Both get you the game. Premium Plus adds your local NBC affiliate, download and offline capabilities and no ads for most non-live programming.

RochesterFirst.com has reached out NBC Universal to see if there are any special offers for folks just interested in Saturday’s game, beyond what’s listed on the Peacock website. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

Bills fans in the Buffalo market will be able to watch the game on broadcast TV (WGRZ), so if you have friends or family a bit to the west, you might want to talk about scheduling your watch party at their house.

FUBU is another streaming option. Plans start at $74.99/month, but it’s offering a free trial and promoting the Bills game, although ‘regional restrictions may apply’. So you might want to type in your zip code and see where it goes.

The Bills come back home for New Year’s Eve and a 1 p.m. game against the Patriots that will be carried on CBS/WROC.

The final game, in what could be a battle for the AFC title, will be in Miami, with a tentative listing of January 7, but time and tv is yet to be announced.