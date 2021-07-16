How to get free tickets for Buffalo Bills training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tickets are on sale now for Buffalo Bills fans to attend this year’s training camp.

There are currently three practices scheduled that fans can go to:

Saturday July 31, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (gates at 9 a.m.)

Saturday August 7, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (gates at 9 a.m.)

Wednesday September 1, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (gates at 11 a.m.)

Training camp is free to attend, but tickets are required for entry and they can be acquired online. More ticket information is available online.

For the second consecutive summer, Bills training camp will not be held at St. John Fisher College in Rochester where it has been for most of the past two decades, but will take place at Highmark Stadium.

All seating is general admission at training camp and unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask at all times.

FAQ from the Bills

What happens if it rains?

If inclement weather prevents the Bills from practicing outdoors, the team will move indoors and those practices are closed to the public. The interactive areas will also be closed when practice is canceled.

The best way for fans to get the most up-to-the-minute practice info is by calling the Buffalo Bills Training Camp Hotline (1-877-BB-TICKS) or by viewing the camp schedule online.

What should I leave at home?

Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, coolers, cameras with lenses longer than six (6) inches, drones, video cameras or recording devices. The Buffalo Bills reserve the right to restrict any items that are deemed dangerous, inappropriate or detract from the experience of other fans. NFL Bag Policy is in effect for all Training Camp practices. Bags larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will not be permitted. For full details on the NFL Clear Bag Policy, please visit here.

What can I bring with me?

Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, single serve, unopened food containers carried in the appropriate sized bag, strollers and umbrellas are all permitted at Training Camp. Don’t forget to wear your favorite Bills gear!

How much does it cost to attend camp?

The Buffalo Bills Training Camp presented by Connors & Ferris is free to attend. Tickets are required for all practices. For dates and times of practices, contact the Buffalo Bills Training Camp Hotline (1-877-BB-TICKS). Training Camp tickets are mobile only.For more information on mobile ticketing, please visit our page here. Food and beverages will be available at concession stands and will be cashless. Bills merchandise is available for purchase in the Bills Store and all major credit cards are accepted.

When should I arrive at practice?

Be sure to arrive at the gates on time (30-60 minutes prior to practice starting) for fan safety and to expedite the gate entry process.

Walk-through metal detection screening process:

DO NOT REMOVE

Belts, coins, wallets, watches or jewelry

PLEASE REMOVE

Cameras or phones

Will there be autograph signings?

Due to current NFL protocols, no autographs will be permitted at 2021 Training Camps.

Will there be restrooms for the public?

Public restrooms will be open throughout the stadium.

Where can I go for questions or in the event of an emergency?

There will be Bills Guest Services Booths open on the 100 level concourse areas in the endzones and 50-yard line areas near Sections 101, 112, 124 & 133. They can assist with any needs and contact appropriate emergency personnel. You may also contact the nearest stadium staff member for assistance.

What are the COVID Protocols at each practice?

Unvaccinated guests must wear a mask at all times. Unvaccinated guests may remove their mask only when taking a sip of a drink or a bite of food. If you are vaccinated, you will not need to wear a mask. Seating will not be designated by vaccination status.