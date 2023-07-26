A high school kicker got the chance to meet Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass at the Bills’ training camp (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A high school kicker got the chance to meet Bills kicker Tyler Bass on the first day of Bills’ training camp.

Avery Renoldson is a kicker from Honeoye Falls — and she is the only female kicker on the football team. She says she used to play soccer, but one practice session led to her being recognized by the football team.

“I accidentally kicked our soccer ball over the track and over the field, so I had to go get it after practice,” Renoldson said.

When the football coach noticed Renoldson grabbing the ball, he joked that she should join the football team. After joking about it, she signed up.

“At first, it was really nerve-wracking cause I was like the only female here, but now it’s fun,” she said.

Renoldson showed up to the training camp Wednesday with a sign that reads “Tyler Kicks (B)ass.” She mentioned that she is a fan of Bass because of her position as a kicker.

At the end of the practice, fans got the chance to meet the players and get autographs. Bass noticed Renoldson and autographed her sign.

“I’m hanging this on my wall,” Renoldson said.

The Bills’ next practice date will be on Thursday morning starting at 9:45 a.m. More information can be found on News 8’s training camp schedule by clicking here.