ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time with the Bills, Case Keenum took all of the first team reps at a Buffalo practice.

That’s after a ton of mental reps he’s had all year watching Josh Allen work. If he has to go on Sunday, no one is worried about the 10 year vet being ready.

“I feel great,” said Keenum. “I’m doing the same thing I do every week. I prepare to play every week, every day, every period, every practice, every meeting. It’s the same. I just got a few more reps today.”

Bills tight end Dawson Knox noted that Keenum has an incredible veteran presence.

“Ultra confident,” said Knox. “We’ve got all the confidence in the world in him because we can see that through his eyes, too.”

The offensive lineman in front of Keenum, in particular center Mitch Morse, stated that they do not have to change their game or how they block if the backup quarterback is thrust into action.

“He’s a seasoned veteran,” said Morse. “A guy who commands the pocket in his own way. He just has a little different spice that he brings to it.”

Stefon Diggs played with Keenum in Minnesota in 2017. The pair enjoyed tremendous success together with the Vikings as Keenum led them to an 11-3 record and NFC championship game appearance.

“That’s my guy,” said Diggs. “Me and Case go way back. He’s a true pro. He’s been around this league for a long time so I anticipate him preparing the right way.”

The Bills are the eighth team that Keenum has played for. Throughout his career, he has been thrust into the starting lineup 64 times.

“I’ve been in all situations,” said Keenum. “I’ve played a lot without any practice. I had to do that. Step in in the middle of the game. I’ve practiced some and played. I’ve practiced very little and played. Literally any situation you can probably think of.”

“He knows exactly what he’s doing in the offense,” said Knox. “He was the field general out there today getting guys lined up, using new cadences and stuff. So, he’s locked in.”

Keenum said there won’t be any extra meaning on Sunday if his first start with the Bills is against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. He explained by making light of his journeyman career.

“I’ve played a lot of my former teams before. That’s what happens when you have a lot of former teams,” said Keenum.