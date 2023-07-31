Damien Harris started football when he was 6. He hated it. His helmet didn’t fit.

“It was crushing the side of my face, my forehead. And I wasn’t feeling it,” Harris said.

For weeks, Harris loved being on the bench. Mom finally decided that wasn’t good enough.

“My mom got up out of the stands,” Harris remembers. “She grabbed me and she was like, ‘you go in and you play or you’re gonna get in trouble when you get home.”

You bet Harris played. It gets better. “I scored the game winning touchdown,” he said.

Lynn Harris was just as easy a cheerleader as a motivator. That season Harris initially didn’t want to play ended with his team winning the league championship. The highlight was a 98-yard touchdown run by Harris. Even though he scored, there was still one person he could not out run.

“As I’m running down the field, I just hear somebody running beside me out of bounds,” Harris says. “I’m like, ‘who’s this?’ I look over and it’s my mom. She was actually faster than me at the time. I think I got her now.”

There was no dad in the picture for Harris and his two younger sisters. Lynn did everything to take care of her three kids and a grandmother that needed extra medical care. She worked extra jobs beyond her main gig as an EMT.

That didn’t stop her from being involved in Harris’ football life. She didn’t want anyone else driving him to practices or games. She made every effort to watch her son play, even during a shift.

“She would pull up to games in her big ambulance and if I had a good run, she’d be blowing the horn, honking horns, maybe some sirens,” Harris remembers with a laugh.

The relationship between Harris and his mom is incredibly tight. Harris calls his mom his best friend. She hears about every practice, every meeting and every relationship. Harris says, sometimes, he almost forgets Lynn is his mom.

“There’s nothing in my life, good-bad, right-wrong, pretty-ugly, there’s nothing that she doesn’t know,” Harris says.

Lynn’s selfless example taking care of her family resonates with her son. Harris wants to do the same.

His method is relentless positivity.

“I love being a positive guy. I love positively affecting the people around me,” Harris says.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen him have a bad day,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says. “I don’t know if he’s even had a headache before.”

Harris believes strongly sending out good energy brings it back. Not just on the football field.

“I was at Target last night. I was asking a lady how she was doing,” Harris says. “Ahh… I’m here,” was the indifferent response. Harris wasn’t going to accept that negative energy.

When she asked how Harris was, he said “I’m blessed.”

“Every time, someone asks me how I am, I’m blessed. The sun came up this morning. There’s air in my lungs. My heart’s beating. Even if I wasn’t playing football, God is amazing,” he says. “I want everybody to have that perspective and have that mindset. When I told that lady at Target last night, she was like, ‘Wow! Ok. I hope you have a great night.”

Harris said in return, “I hope you have a blessed night.”

“You want guys on your roster that bring energy to your football team,” Dorsey says. “I think that’s a critical piece in this game because it’s an emotional game.”

It’s why Harris might be a perfect fit in Buffalo.