Grading the expert: How Thad Brown’s picks stacked up for entire Bills season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a lot of so-called football experts, especially on social media, and few of them were quiet following the Bills’ playoff loss to the Texans this weekend.
However, our Sports Director Thad Brown deserves a little credit for actually knowing what he talks about.
On top of traveling with the team and covering the Bills day-in and day-out — from draft combine, through training camp, and from the preseason through the postseason — he also published a weekly column called Thad’s Three Things in which he previewed each contest and offered his prediction for each game.
All year long, he was pretty spot on. He started the year with 10 straight correct picks, went 14-3 for the whole year with pretty accurate scoring predictions as well — and we have the links to prove it.
Thad’s picks
Week 1: Bills vs. Jets
Thad: Bills 30, Jets 27
Actual: Bills 17, Jets 16
Week 2: Bills vs Giants
Thad: Bills 21, Giants 13
Actual: Bills 28, Giants 14
Week 3: Bills vs. Bengals
Thad: Bills 29, Bengals 17
Actual: Bills 21, Bengals 17
Week 4: Bills vs. Patriots
Thad: Patriots 23, Bills 13
Actual: Patriots 16, Bills 10
Week 5: Bills vs. Titans
Thad: Bills 16, Titans 15
Actual: Bills 14, Titans 7
Week 7: Bills vs. Dolphins
Thad: Bills 27, Dolphins 10
Actual: Bills 31, Dolphins 21
Week 8 Bills vs. Eagles
Thad: Eagles 23, Bills 16
Actual: Eagles 31, BIlls 13
Week 9: Bills vs. Redskins
Thad: Bills 31, Redskins 6
Actual: Bills 24, Redskins 9
Week 10: Bills vs. Browns
Thad: Browns 26, Bills 17
Actual: Browns 19, Bills 16
Week 11: Bills vs. Dolphins
Thad: Bills 24, Dolphins 14
Actual: Bills 37, Dolphins 20
Week 12: Bills vs. Broncos
Thad: Broncos 21, Bills 13
Actual: Bills 20, Broncos 3
Week 13: Bills vs. Cowboys
Thad: Cowboys 30, Bills 20
Actual: Bills 26, Cowboys 15
Week 14: Bills vs. Ravens
Thad: Ravens 27, Bills 17
Actual: Ravens 24, Bills 17
Week 15: Bills vs. Steelers
Thad: Bills 16, Steelers 6
Actual: Bills 17, Steelers 10
Week 16: Bills vs. Patriots
Thad: Patriots 16, Bills 13
Actual: Patriots 24, Bills 17
Week 17: Bills vs. Jets
Thad: Jets 24, Bills 13
Actual: Jets 13, Bills 6
Wild Card: Bills vs. Texans
Thad: Bills 21, Texans 13
Actual: Texans 22, Bills 19
Although all Bills fans wish his Wild Card pick was the one that was right, we take comfort in the fact that the man who covers the team for us earned the title of expert this season.
Well, at least Bills expert. Don’t count on him for other playoff predictions: