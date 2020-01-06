Grading the expert: How Thad Brown’s picks stacked up for entire Bills season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a lot of so-called football experts, especially on social media, and few of them were quiet following the Bills’ playoff loss to the Texans this weekend.

However, our Sports Director Thad Brown deserves a little credit for actually knowing what he talks about.

On top of traveling with the team and covering the Bills day-in and day-out — from draft combine, through training camp, and from the preseason through the postseason — he also published a weekly column called Thad’s Three Things in which he previewed each contest and offered his prediction for each game.

All year long, he was pretty spot on. He started the year with 10 straight correct picks, went 14-3 for the whole year with pretty accurate scoring predictions as well — and we have the links to prove it.

Thad’s picks

Week 1: Bills vs. Jets

Thad: Bills 30, Jets 27

Actual: Bills 17, Jets 16

Week 2: Bills vs Giants

Thad: Bills 21, Giants 13

Actual: Bills 28, Giants 14

Week 3: Bills vs. Bengals

Thad: Bills 29, Bengals 17

Actual: Bills 21, Bengals 17

Week 4: Bills vs. Patriots

Thad: Patriots 23, Bills 13

Actual: Patriots 16, Bills 10

Week 5: Bills vs. Titans

Thad: Bills 16, Titans 15

Actual: Bills 14, Titans 7

Week 7: Bills vs. Dolphins

Thad: Bills 27, Dolphins 10

Actual: Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Week 8 Bills vs. Eagles

Thad: Eagles 23, Bills 16

Actual: Eagles 31, BIlls 13

Week 9: Bills vs. Redskins

Thad: Bills 31, Redskins 6

Actual: Bills 24, Redskins 9

Week 10: Bills vs. Browns

Thad: Browns 26, Bills 17

Actual: Browns 19, Bills 16

Week 11: Bills vs. Dolphins

Thad: Bills 24, Dolphins 14

Actual: Bills 37, Dolphins 20

Week 12: Bills vs. Broncos

Thad: Broncos 21, Bills 13

Actual: Bills 20, Broncos 3

Week 13: Bills vs. Cowboys

Thad: Cowboys 30, Bills 20

Actual: Bills 26, Cowboys 15

Week 14: Bills vs. Ravens

Thad: Ravens 27, Bills 17

Actual: Ravens 24, Bills 17

Week 15: Bills vs. Steelers

Thad: Bills 16, Steelers 6

Actual: Bills 17, Steelers 10

Week 16: Bills vs. Patriots

Thad: Patriots 16, Bills 13

Actual: Patriots 24, Bills 17

Week 17: Bills vs. Jets

Thad: Jets 24, Bills 13

Actual: Jets 13, Bills 6

Wild Card: Bills vs. Texans

Thad: Bills 21, Texans 13

Actual: Texans 22, Bills 19

Although all Bills fans wish his Wild Card pick was the one that was right, we take comfort in the fact that the man who covers the team for us earned the title of expert this season.

Well, at least Bills expert. Don’t count on him for other playoff predictions:

List of games I picked correct this weekend:



The one where one team lost their QB like 10 seconds into it. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 6, 2020

