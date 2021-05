A stalled out front draped across the region has brought plenty of variability to today's weather. While areas from the Thruway points north were mired in murk and dealing with showery spells, areas south of the Thruway actually enjoyed and a fair amount of sunshine for a while into the afternoon. This front also created a stark temperature contrast from north to south. Areas near Lake Ontario didn't climb out of the 50s, while parts of the Finger Lakes and Genesee Valley made their way toward the lower 70s for highs.

TONIGHT: Enjoy the dry time if you have it into the first part of this evening. An additional shower or two will keep the air damp from Rochester north and east for a little while, otherwise, expect a variably cloudy sky and a mild night for early May with lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.