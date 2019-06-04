Goodell talks stadium at Kelly Classic

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was on hand for the Jim Kelly golf outing. The commissioner addressed several different topics, including a new stadium for the Bills.

“The reason why I’m supportive is because I want to make sure this franchise remains stable and continues to remain competitive,” Goodell said. “I think it’s great for this community and we’ve been able to do these stadiums in a way that it creates a tremendous economic benefit. I want the Bills to be successful and I want them to continue to be competitive here in Buffalo.“

“I love where we’re at and if they decided to build a new stadium, it’s only my own personal opinion, why not move it across the street to where ECC is?,” said Kelly. “Make the stadium over there and when you tear down the building, when it’s done, it’s a parking lot.”

There’s been a lot of talk of adjusting the length of the schedule. The possibility of adding regular season games and dropping preseason games

“I think things evolve over the years. I’m not sure that talking with coaches that four preseason games are necessary anymore to get ready for the season and to evaluate and develop players,” Goodell said. “There are other ways of doing that. We’ve had a lot of discussions about that. I feel like what we should be doing is always to the highest quality and I’m not sure preseason games meet that level right now.”