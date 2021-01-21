Glory days: Bills Mafia says this team is ‘better than the 90s’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ron Maggio has been a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder since 1972. He said this year’s Bills team is even more exciting than the 1990s team.

“We went to the games, every game, tailgated and all that. The good years were great, I was at all four Super Bowls, it was tough,” Maggio said. “I think it’s more exciting now than it was then.”

A couple years before Maggio attended the first Bills Super Bowl, Skip Kunecki was born.

“As Bills fans growing up we always had a saying, ‘there’s always next year,’ Kunecki said. “There wasn’t much hope for Bills fans for 20 years. I still remember watching Music City Miracle on my parent’s couch and that was my last good memory of Buffalo and what this team was.”

After years of waiting, that hope is back. Maggio is experiencing it all over again and Kunecki is living it for the first time.

“People are actually excited about the Bills and I feel like it’s bringing the people together,” Maggio said.

“There’s an excitement over our fandom that I’ve never seen or don’t remember seeing. Eagerness and excitement for every Sunday game to come about and what’s the potential, what are the possibilities for this team. As a kid it was pretty gloom and doom but as an adult now it’s just excitement and I’m happy to share it with my kids now,” Kunecki said.

Bills Mafia runs deep and spans generations. But they all have one thing in common.

“For 25 years you’ve ridden this wave of ups and downs and hopes and let downs and just always being a Bills fan saying, ‘we haven’t won a game until the clock reads zero,’ but we’re just cherishing this moment. There’s no other fan base that deserves a Super Bowl win other than the Buffalo Bills,” Kunecki said.

“I hope and pray I do get to see them win one because I’ve been to the four other ones and I want to see it. It would complete my bucket list I want to see them win one,” Maggio said.

Bills fans can finally say once again, ‘this is our year.’