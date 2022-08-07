No one was more surprised about Reggie Gilliam’s new contract than Reggie Gilliam.

“I was not expecting it at all, actually,” Gilliam said. “It just kind of came out of the blue and I was like, ‘Ok, great. Let’s do it’.”

The Bills announced Sunday morning that Gilliam had agreed to a two year contract extension that keeps him in Buffalo through the 2024 season. Reportedly, the deal could be worth over five million dollars.

Gilliam walked an amazing path to the NFL. He won seven games his entire career at a small high school in Columbus. For most of that career, he thought college football was a stretch.

“About my third game into my senior year, I got a DM from a recruiter at Toledo. He hit me up and he was like, ‘Hey. Saw your film. Had a really great game. We’d like you to come up for our walk on day and see the campus’,” Gilliam said. “So I come up and fell in love in with the campus. I was like this is what I want to do.”

Gilliam didn’t play much or earn a scholarship at Toledo until his junior year. Reaching the NFL was already going be tough coming from a mid-major. Right before his chance to show off for scouts at his pro day, Covid hit.

“My pro day got canceled and I thought that was the end of the road for me,” Gilliam said.

The Bills still signed Gilliam after he went undrafted. When he made the roster out of training camp, it was a big surprise.

“I feel like I’ve just kinda been that walk-on mentality forever,” Gilliam said. “I’ve never been somebody’s first choice. So, I have to go and prove myself. And here I am again. Doing the same thing.”

Gilliam only made one call Sunday morning. It was to his parents who were, of course, very excited. He figured his phone was also probably blowing up. Before answering those messages, he offered one to anyone who wants to follow his unlikely path.

“Just keep going. Keep answering the bell every single day. I didn’t do anything special. All I did was do what was asked of me. That’s what I just told a kid. He was like, ‘do you think I can make it to the NFL?’ I said anybody can make it to the NFL. You just have to keep doing what you’re supposed to do and it’ll come.”

For Gilliam, that philosophy turned him an NFL millionaire. Almost out of the blue.