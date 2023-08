The Bills played their starters in preseason game number two, but those starters did not seem ready to play. Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the concerns raised during the exhibition loss to Pittsburgh.

Protection was an issue, now more a concern with Tommy Doyle out for the season. The Bills may have found answer at middle linebacker, just not how they hoped. There’s something to watch with one of the stars at safety. The bright spots from the game come from the top of this year’s draft.