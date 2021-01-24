GAMEDAY GALLERY: Bills vs. Chiefs photos from the field

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Buffalo Bills fans pose before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: A Buffalo Bills fan holds a sign before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Jake Fromm #10 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, no Bell, Watkins vs Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have Clyde Edwards-Helaire but are missing fellow running back Le’Veon Bell and veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins for their AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire has been out since mid-December, when the 32nd overall draft pick sustained a high-ankle sprain in a game in New Orleans. Edwards-Helaire returned to practice for a single day before he was inactive in last week’s divisional-round win over the Browns, but he looked good this week in practice and was active for the Bills.

The Bills have defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Gabriel Davis available against Kansas City.

Butler had been questionable with a quadriceps injury and Davis had been questionable with an ankle injury.