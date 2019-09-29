Bills lose 16-10 to Patriots, Josh Allen leaves game after helmet-to-helmet hit

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lies injured on the field after being tackled in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For three quarters, the Bills outscored the Patriots 10-3, but a 13-0 first quarter tipped the scales in New England’s favor.

The Patriots (4-0) beat the Bills (3-1) 16-10 Sunday at New Era Field. Bills QB Josh Allen threw two interceptions in the first quarter and the Patriots blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. That helped New England get out to a 13-0 lead. Allen was knocked out of the game after a helmet to helmet hit in the fourth quarter (more on that below).

After an ugly start, the Bills defense mostly contained Tom Brady and the Patriots offense, and fought back meticulously over the course of the final three quarters, but a major injury, and some early miscues gave the Bills their first loss of the year.

The Bills had more yards than the Patriots (375-224), more first downs (23-11), and more time of possession (32:40-27:20), yet the Patriots still won.

Pregame

The battle of the AFC East unbeatens was one of the Bills’ biggest games of the past two decades. Whoever would ultimately win Sunday’s Buffalo-New England matchup would improve to 4-0.

Sparks were flying before the game even started. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was seen waving Patriots staffers off the field during Buffalo’s warm-ups:

1st quarter

Despite being on the road, the Patriots were six point favorites. New England got the ball first, but after one first down the Bills forced a punt.

A short drive by the Bills was extended by a Patriots penalty and ended by a Josh Allen interception. New England CB Devin McCourty picked up a his fourth pick of the year (one for each game), and returned the ball to midfield. It was also Josh Allen’s fourth interception of the season.

Patriots then took advantage of the turnover and capitalized on a seven-play 50-yard drive that ended with a Brandon Bolden 4-yard touchdown run. New England missed the extra point and went up 6-0 with 7:35 left in the first.

Uh oh — the Bills were stifled once again on offense and then the Patriots blocked Buffalo’s punt attempt and returned it for a score. A quick, ugly stretch for the Bills, down 13-0 with 6:22 left in the opening quarter.

More ugly for the Bills. Another interception by Josh Allen gave the Patriots the ball back to end the first quarter. Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was not happy:

2nd quarter

A defensive match yielded some defensive results as the teams traded a few possessions over punts to begin the period.

A costly pass interference call on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White set the Pats up with first and goal from the nine-yard line with 5:31 left in the second quarter.

HOLD THAT LINE! Bills defense came up big when safety Micah Hyde picked off Tom Brady in the endzone, Brady’s first interception of the year.

Running back Frank Gore, the lone, offensive bright spot for the Bills through the first half, broke off a 41-yard run following the interception. With 2:17 left in the first half, Gore was up to 88 yard on nine carries. When the Two Minute Warning rolled around, Gore had accounted for 88 of the team’s 124 total yards.

With Gore’s big second-quarter run, the fourth leading rusher in NFL history reached a milestone:

Buffalo finally got on the board with a 46-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka, narrowing the Patriots lead, 13-3.

Next drive, Buffalo’s defense caused a quick turnover on downs, and had some time on the clock and a reasonably short field to work with when they got the ball back. An acrobatic 21-yard catch from tight end Dawson Knox (the same Knox who went viral last week with a vicious stiff arm and more in the clutch) moved the Bills into field goal position, but a few plays later, Hauschka missed a 49-yarder, which kept the score at 13-3 heading into the halftime break.

3rd quarter

Maybe it was a halftime wedding ceremony, but the Bills offense came alive in the opening dive of the third quarter. A 9-play, 75-yard drive ended when Josh Allen dove over the line of scrimmage at the 1-yard line for the score. Field goal was good to make it 13-10 Patriots.

It was the first touchdown the Patriots defense had allowed all season:

Two of the NFL’s top defenses continued to prove their worth as the teams traded back punts consecutively midway through the third.

Speaking of third, with 3:57 left in the period Josh Allen threw his third interception of the game. The J.C. Jackson pick gave New England the ball at the Buffalo 42 yard line.

A 31-yard pass to Josh Gordon got the Patriots don to the 7-yard line. In a rare head coaching decision, McDermott challenged the call of no pass interference. The call stood, but an interesting comment where a new league rule was on display.

The problem is, the original call was upheld, which cost the Bills

Another Patriots red zone trip, another quality Bills defensive effort. Buffalo held New England out of the endzone, but not off the scoreboard. Gotstowski made a 23-yard-field goal, extending their lead, 16-10. On to the fourth …

4th quarter

The Bills used their last timeout with 14:45 left in the quarter.

Josh Allen was injured following a violent helmet-to-helmet hit from Jonathon Jones. He left the game, and the personal foul penalty was offset by a offensive holding penalty so our quarterback had to leave the game after an illegal hit and the official ruling was “redo the play.”

The Bills got into the redzone when backup QB Matt Barkley connected with Jon Brown for 28 yards. The tough call came on fourth and goal from the 3-yard line. Instead of trying for a field goal, the Bills opted to go for it, but was unsuccessful and tuned the ball over on downs. Patriots get the ball back up 16-10 with 10:36 left in the game.

Study Bills defense does study Bills things. Patriots go three and out and Bills get the ball back at midfield down 16-10. Buffalo couldn’t do much with it so they punted it back, and then the Patriots punted it back again. A trend in this defensive battle, but Buffalo resumed possession at their own 22-yard line with 7:46 left in the game.

Things were getting tense at the Two Minute Warning. The Bills were driving, with no timeouts, and held a first and 10 at the Patriots 40-yard line, down 16-10 with a chance to take the lead late.

What looked promising turned sour after Barkley’s pass was tipped and then picked off by the Patriots with 1:06 left in the game.

That was all she wrote, 16-10 Patriots.

