LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WROC) — The highly-anticipated 2022 NFL season is finally here. The Bills are kicking off the season on opening night against the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Follow along with our gameday blog as all the action happens.

First Quarter

The Rams won the coin toss and deferred. The Bills looked incredibly efficient on their first drive of the game, marching down the field and picking up three straight first downs. Faced with third and one at the Rams’ 26-yad line, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called up a play-action pass with Gabriel Davis feigning a block. Davis busted into the secondary and was wide open for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Buffalo forced a punt on Los Angeles’ first drive on offense thanks to a Von Miller sack on second and six. Christian Benford got the start at cornerback, the 6th-rounder starting over first-round pick Kaiir Elam.

Then, the game got sloppy. Isaiah McKenzie dropped a pass that led to an interception from Josh Allen. Things didn’t get much better after the first quarter ended.

Second Quarter

The Rams went three and out, then James Cook fumbled on his first NFL carry. Matthew Stafford “answered” with a terribly thrown ball that was intercepted by Dane Jackson.

The Bills were able to get into field goal range but the drive stalled in Rams’ territory. Tyler Bass converted on a 41-yard field goal.

The Rams finally found life on their next drive. They marched eleven plays, converting a fourth down at the Bills’ 28-yard line. On second and goal, Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp who tapped his toes for a four-yard touchdown.

Allen started to lead the Bills on a drive to answer, but he threw behind Jamison Crowder and it was Troy intercepted by Hill.

Los Angeles was able to get into field goal range and Matt Gay converted on a 57-yarder to end the half at a 10-10 tie.

Third Quarter

The Rams received the ball first after halftime. Los Angeles would go three and out after Stafford mishandled the snap on third down which resulted in a Greg Rousseau sack.

The Bills started the drive with great field on their own 42 yard line. Allen delivered one of his signature stiff arms on a Rams DB to convert a 3rd and long for Buffalo. Devin Singletary introduced himself to the game with 30 total yards on the drive producing on the ground and our the backfield. Allen would connect with McKenzie on 1st and goal for a 7-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles began the drive on their own 25-yard line after a Bills touchback. The Rams drive was stalled near midfield after Miller came through for another sack to force Los Angeles into another 3rd and long situation.

Fourth Quarter

On a 13 play drive that took nearly seven minutes off the game clock, Allen scrambled for a four yard touchdown to put the Bills up 24-10. Facing 3rd and 7 from midfield, Allen connected with Davis for a 47 yard completion to set Buffalo up in the red zone.

The Bills defense continued its’ stellar performance with another interception this time by All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.