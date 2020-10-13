Gameday blog: Titans ground came has clock, Bills’ hopes dwindling late in the 4th

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) knocks down Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WROC) — The Tennessee Titans reported no new coronavirus tests Tuesday which means they will host the Buffalo Bills in a rescheduled matchup Tuesday night.

Pregame

The Bills (4-0) left for Nasvhille Monday night. The Titans (3-0) had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with a total of 24 players and personnel who tested positive, but the team has since gone without a positive test in six of the past nine days.

Its the Titans first game since a September 27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills will be on a short week with a Monday Night Football matchup looming with the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs — but we’ll worry about that later. For now, it’ gametime.

The Bills will be without some key contributors, including Pro Bowl cornerback Tre White, wide receiver John Brown, running back Zach Moss, linebacker Matt Milano, and offensive linema Quinton Spain, among others.

1st quarter

Bills got the ball to start the game, and on 3rd and four Josh Allen threw his second interception of the year It was hardly Allen’s fault as he put a perfect pass on target for wide-receiver Andrew Roberts who bobbled the ball up in the air, helping Titans cornerback Malcom Butler pick it off and return it 29 yards to Buffalo’s 16-yard-line. Not a great start.

Titans made quick work of the opportunity when Ryan Tannehill found receiver A.J. Brown in the endzone for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski made the extra point and Tennessee took an early 7-0 lead. To reiterate, not a great start.

Allen led a gutsy drive after the troubled start, including multiple 3rd-and-long conversions. Allen connected with wide receiver Gabriel Davis for a 23-yard touchdown, but that was called back after a Bills penalty; illegal formation. No big deal, on the next play, 3rd and 15, Allen found Roberts along the sideline for a 16-yard gain.

#Bills converted on that drive:

3rd and 13

3rd and 7

3rd and 15



The two receivers who caught passes were Gabriel Davis and Andre Roberts.



Not for naught, either: Two plays later, receiver Isaiah McKenzie caught a 3-yard touchdown. Kicker Tyler Bass made the extra point, and tied it up 7-7, with 6:02 left in the game. A solid 15-play, 76-yard drive to bounce back from the rough start.

The Bills defense, without the key contributors, answered the call on the following drive, holding the Titans to a short, four-play 16-yard drive that resulted in a 55-yard punt with the Bills taking over at their own 10 yard line, with 3:53 left in the opening quarter.

And then the Bills did what they haven’t done much this season: A three-and-out. Titans receiver Kalif Raymond had a big punt return, for 40 yards, all the way down to the Buffalo 30. Couple plays later, the first quarter ended, 7-7 all.

2nd quarter

Tannehill found Brown for 16 yards and two plays later running back Derrick Henry punched it in for a 1-yard touchdown run. Gostkowski converted on the extra point and gave the Titans a 14-7 lead early in the second.

On the ensuing drive, Allen found tight end Dawson Knox for 15 yards, then wide receiver tefon Diggs, for 14 yards. Next play, however, was not so good, as Allen was sacked for a 10 yard loss. Through a little more than a quarter of play, Allen’s jersey is already very dirty.

Allen completed a few more passes before the drive ultimately reached a fourth down, to which Bass concluded the the 10-play, 50-yard effort with a successful 43-yard field goal, bringing the score to 14-10 with 8:35 remaining in the second.

Titans then mounted a sturdy eight-play, 38-yard drive, but was ultimately held at their own 37 yard line where they sent a punt down to Buffalo’s 9-yard line, where the Bills would take over 3:55 left in the opening half.

That was fast: Three and out for the Bills. Fortunately, for Bills fans, punter Corey Bojorquez bombed a punt for 74 yards. A holding penalty on the Titans helped flip the field in Buffalo’s favor as the Titans took over at their own 15-yard line.

Titans continue to move the ball easily on offense. A 12-play, 90-yard drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown run for Tannehill and a Gostkowski’s extra put Tennessee up 21-17 with 16 seconds left in the half.

Bills kneeled to send it into the half down by 11.

For the first time all season, the Bills were objectively outplayed in the first half. They had less first downs (14-9), less yards (194-141), more turnovers (1-0), and more sacks allowed (1-0), but that’s why you play a second half.

3rd quarter

Titans opened up the second half with a nine-play, 44-yard drive that resulted in quality punt. Bills set to take over at their own 3-yard line with 9:50 left in the third quarter.

What started as a promising 13-play, 64 yard drive for the Bills, ended without a miscommunication on the offensive end as Allen threw his second interception of the day, with no receiver in the immediate area. It was Butler’s second pick of the night, and he returned it all the way to the Bills’ 12-yard line, after a return of 68 yards.

The Bills appeared to have stopped the Titans, before a late roughing the passer penalty bailed the Tennessee drive. On the next play Tannehill threw a 4-yard touchdown pass tight end Jonnu Smith. Another Gostkowski extra point put the Titans up 28-10 with 1:49 left in the third. That score would carry into the fourth.

4th quarter

Despite trailing by 18 points, the Bills showed some fight with a 14-play, 90-yard drive that concluded with Allen finding running back TJ Yeldon for a 22-yard-touchdown pass. A two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Bills cut away at the lead, trailing 28-16 with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Titans continued to ground out the clock on the ensuing possession, with Buffalo’s hopes dwindling alongside the clock.

