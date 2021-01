ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stefon Diggs' career year in Buffalo has been rewarded with his first All-Pro honor of his career.

Diggs was named to the AP's first-team All-Pro after he led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). Both of those marks are also franchise records for the Bills. Diggs becomes the first wide receiver in franchise history to be named to an All-Pro team.