Gabriel Davis puts on performance for the ages with four touchdowns

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Gabriel Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills scores a 19 yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis record-breaking performance will go down in the history books as one of the best performances in NFL playoff history.

Davis broke an NFL playoff record with four touchdown receptions in one game. He also became just the ninth player in postseason history to have over 200 receiving yards in a single game.

“I looked at him on the sideline and I told him that you were going to make the play,” said Sean McDermott. “He darn sure made two big-time plays down the stretch there.”

On fourth and 13 with one minute and 54 seconds left in the game, Davis caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to keep the Bills season alive. After the Chiefs answered in just 52 seconds, Davis once again answered the bell securing a 19-yard catch from Allen to put Buffalo up 36-33.

“You know when your number is called you have to make the play,” said Gabriel Davis. “I knew it was going to be a night like that tonight especially knowing when we have guys like Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley that will be getting doubled more often than I would. I was just prepared for anything coming my way and I was able to make most of the plays that were called.”

Davis finished the game with eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chiefs defense did a phenomenal job on Stefon Diggs rolling double coverage over to him throughout much of the game. Diggs was held to just seven yards on three catches.

Kansas City forced the “others” to step up and beat them and Davis almost did it with one of the greatest individual performances from a receiver in football history.