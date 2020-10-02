Gabriel Davis’ longtime NFL goals are the rookie’s reality in Buffalo

Gabriel Davis wrote his mom a card on Mother’s Day telling her the gifts would get better once he reached the NFL.

He was nine years old, the same age he was when he watched Larry Fitzgerald score a touchdown against the Steelers in the Super Bowl.

“He made me want to play the game,” said Davis. “He made it look like that was a lot of fun.”

Fast forward about a decade and Davis was drafted in the fourth round out of the University of Central Florida.

“I’ve known since I was little that this was my dream and I knew I was going to achieve everything I wanted to achieve,” said Davis. “I found that out at a young age that I was blessed to have the mindset I have now.”

Davis has been given high praise by coaches, fans, and the veterans in the wide receiver room. Stefon Diggs told media that Davis is “not the average rookie”.

Diggs isn’t wrong. Davis made huge strides for the Bills offense in his first three NFL games, catching seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“I just show up and do whatever I can to make an impact,” said Davis.