Full capacity for Buffalo Bills home games this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that there will be full capacity allowed for this season’s home games at Highmark Stadium.

A statement posted on the team’s website Monday reads in part:

“The Buffalo Bills are excited to welcome back Bills fans for the 2021 season. After learning of the guidance from NYS earlier this week, the team is thrilled to announce Highmark Stadium will return to full capacity this season.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated fans are welcome to attend home games. Masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Additional information in regard to other protocols will be released at a later date.”

Single game tickets are available for purchase online now.

The Bills announcement comes one day after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz rescinded a vaccine requirement for fans to attend Bills games.

He said the decision is based on few new COVID-19 cases, low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates.

Based on few new COVID-19 cases (0 on Friday and 4 yesterday out of thousands of tests), low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates, we are rescinding the vaccination requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events. We will revisit in future if circumstances warrant. pic.twitter.com/DO9echOulB — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 20, 2021

