Free agency day 2: Bills go big on offense

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: John Brown #13 of the Baltimore Ravens runs down the field in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY (WROC) - Fans wanted the Bills to get Josh Allen some help this offseason.

Brandon Beane did exactly that on Tuesday.

The team has reportedly signed former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley and former Cardinals and Ravens wideout John Brown to new contracts along with a pair of linemen. Former Washington tackle Ty Nsekhe and former Raiders guard Jon Feliciano.

The latter is the most intriguing.

Nsekhe bounced around the Arena League and the CFL before finally sticking in the NFL four years ago at age 30.

He's played 16 games the last four seasons in a reserve role for Washington and is maybe the most highly regarded backup in the league. However, he could never crack the regular starting lineup in DC.

Nsekhe reportedly will get a two year deal worth $14 million. The contract is high enough to expect Nsekhe to be a starter in Buffalo. He's played both tackle and guard, giving the Bills options on how to use him.

Feliciano is also a career backup, but in a more traditional fashion. He was a 2015 4th round pick by the Raiders and has made eight starts in four seasons.

He's 6-4, 325 pounds and can play both guard spots. The contract for the 27 year-old is a two year deal with no report on the money.

Brown is set to get a three-year, $27 million deal, Ian Rapaport reports, while Beasley will get a four year, $29 million deal, Mike Garafolo says.

Beasley is coming off a decent year, with 65 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns, playing mostly in the slot for Dallas.

Brown bounced back from a bad year in 2017, starting 15 games for the Ravens last season, compiling 42 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns on a Baltimore team that didn't throw the ball much.

He had a thousand yard season in Arizona four years ago and reportedly was close to signing in Buffalo before the 2018 season.