As the Bills continue to build a 2022 Super Bowl run, the pain of how things fell short last year in Kansas City continues to linger.

For the first time since those 13 fateful seconds ticked off the clock in Kansas City, Western New York media got the chance to hear Leslie Frazier’s side of the story. He and new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley spoke about the loss and how they hope to both improve and move on.

“There are definitely some things we could have done different in that situation,” Frazier said. “If we are ever presented with it again, hopefully, we’ll handle it better. I think we will. But you learn. That’s what you have to be able to do.”

Heath Farwell took the special teams job in Jacksonville weeks after the Bills were eliminated. It seemed both the Bills and Farwell were satisfied parting ways. Smiley had been top assistant special teams coach for the Bills since 2017 before taking over when Farwell left. His priority this year is improving overall communication.

“Whether it’s 13 seconds to go in a playoff game or whether it is a Tuesday practice and what drill is going to go where, it’s that improving communication that I think is very important,” Smiley said.

“If we stay in the past with the last game of our season, it could have a negative affect on our 2022 season,” Frazier said. “You gotta learn from it and you gotta move on.”

Tremaine Edmunds thinks the biggest lesson the defense learned from that loss is that you have to play until the whistle is blown. There is no room to blink, no matter how late it is in the game. He also echoed Frasier’s comments about getting beyond last season.

“If you look to far in the back, you’re going to get stuck going forward,” Edmunds said.