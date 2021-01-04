Frank Reich’s return to Buffalo is a ‘business trip’ for Wild Card weekend

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three years ago the Bills were relying on other teams for help to clinch a playoff berth. This year they were on the other side of things.

The Bills win over the Dolphins helped the Colts (paired with their win over the Jaguars) get in the postseason with the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Ironically, the team that helped the Colts is now their next opponent as the Bills host Indianapolis on Saturday in a Wild Card game.

And while the Bills could have rested key players like quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott decided to play him through the first half as the Bills built a lead Miami couldn’t recover from.

Leading up to the game, it was unclear what McDermott would do as far as resting or playing the starters, maybe taking it easy in this game but Colts head coach Frank Reich appreciates the effort that helped them make the playoffs and let him know.

“Just afterwards. You know I just thought it was the professional courtesy not to do it before, everybody’s gotta do their thing. They earned the right to do whatever they wanted to do in the position that they were in so I wasn’t about to stick my nose into that but certainly texted him after the game,” Reich said on a zoom call with reporters on Monday.

Reich now returns to his old stomping grounds for the second time as Colts head coach. The first time was last year when Buffalo hosted the Colts in a preseason game so the former Bills quarterback won’t have as many emotions as he might have if this was the first time coming back.

“Obviously it’s a special place for Linda and I and our family, two of our girls were born there but this is a business trip. Fortunately I’ve been back to Buffalo a few times since as a player and as a coach. I feel like I’ve gotten all that out of my system,” Reich said.

Reich is most known for his play in “The Comeback” game as the Bills rallied to beat the Houston Oilers, 41-38 in overtime erasing a 35-3 deficit in an AFC Wild Card game in 1993. It still remains the largest comeback in NFL history and yesterday was the 28th anniversary.

“It’s unique because it’s the playoffs but love Buffalo will always love Buffalo, will always be a Bills fan except for this Saturday, for sure. I was a Bills fan on Sunday though,” Reich laughed.