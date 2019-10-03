Frank Gore’s football intelligence shines above league’s youth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Frank Gore made history on Sunday, becoming the fourth running back in history to surpass 15,000 rushing yards.

The NFL focuses on youth at the running back position, but according to his teammates, his football wisdom shines above all else. Guard Jon Feliciano raved Gore’s ability to see things most other running backs can’t, making his job easier.

“I remember when I was playing center against the Lions this preseason,” Feliciano recounted. “I saw something and I turned around to tell Frank and he had already saw it.”

His intuition does not go unnoticed by other members of the offense.

“He’s the best I’ve ever seen at finding a hole inside the tackles,” said Bills tight end Lee Smith. “If it’s there, he’s gonna find it.”

His ability to see the holes in defenses so clearly comes from something incredibly simple – studying.

“I’m just thankful I got to be his teammate, on top of the fact that I have so much respect for him as a person,” said Smith. “He’s a wise old man, on and off the field.”

Gore does not feel his age. In order to stay sharp, he told reporters he “thinks young” every time he steps on the field.