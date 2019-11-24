Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders as Bills cruise to 20-3 victory at home vs. Broncos

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since 1996, the Buffalo Bills are 8-3, thanks to a 20-3 win at home against the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon; a game that also had Bills running back Frank Gore pass Barry Sanders on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

It was a slow first half for both offenses, and a sturdy all-around effort for Buffalo in the second half. The defense slowed the Broncos down all game, the Bills’ offense moved the ball consistently and scored enough touchdowns, and Buffalo’s special teams played solid — converting field goals and not making mistakes.

Stephen Hauschka was the game’s lone scorer in the first half. The Bills kicker made field goals from 39 yards and 23 yards to give Buffalo a 6-0 lead at the break.

Early in the third quarter, Allen connected with wide receiver Cole Beasley for an 18-yard touchdown. Following a successful extra point attempt, the Bills led 13-0.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Denver was able to get on the board midway through the third quarter, but only with a field goal. Brandon McManus’ 45-yard field goal capped off a 10-play, 48-yard drive, and made the score 13-3, which would hold into the final period.

The Bills extended their lead early in the fourth quarter when Allen connected with wide receiver John Brown for a 34-yard touchdown. Hauschka knocked through the extra point and made the game 20-3 Buffalo.

With 9:11 left in the fourth quarter, a short rush by running back Gore put the veteran ahead of Barry Sanders on the all time rushing list — making him No. 3 all time.

In a league where youth at running back is so highly valued and the average shelf life for an elite RB is decreasing, Frank Gore continues to defy the odds. Congrats to the third leading rusher of all time! — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) November 24, 2019

Conservative offense and steady defense carried the Bills the rest of the way as the marched on for the 20-3 victory at home.

Allen finished 15 of 25 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 56 yards on 9 carries.

Rookie running back Devin Singletary broke the century mark, with 106 yards on 21 carries.

Beasley was the top target in Buffalo’s passing attack, with six catches, 76 yards and a touchdown.

Linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds led the way defensively with six tackles each.

The Bills have now won three of four and four of six — and are firmly in the thick of it in the AFC playoff picture.

However, the Bills will face their toughest stretch in this year’s schedule over the next four weeks with games against the Cowboy, Patriots, Ravens, and Steelers.

