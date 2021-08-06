Franchise QB: Josh Allen agrees to 6 year extension with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills locked up their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Josh Allen and the Bills agreed to terms Friday on a six year extension through the 2028 season.

Agreed to terms with QB Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension through the 2028 season. pic.twitter.com/7iQ88bKlqM — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 6, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed,

Compensation update on Josh Allen new deal that @mortreport reported on: it’s a six-year deal worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KXcgliKYAI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

Allen, 25, was tabbed to be the franchise quarterback in 2018 when the Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Allen is coming off of a breakout season where he was the runner-up for NFL MVP, as he led the Bills to the AFC Championship in the team’s most successful season in decades.

Allen tossed 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions last season leading the Bills to their first division title and playoff win since 1995.

Allen set several franchise single-season records in 2020:

Pass TDs (37)

Pass yards (4,544)

Passer rating (107.2)

Completions (396)

Completion % (69.2)

Training camp kicked off last week, and general manager Brandon Beane said if a new deal was agreed upon before the season, negotiations would be table until next year.

When asked by media about the negotiations, Allen was initially tight-lipped, but later shared it is the furthest thing from his mind at the moment. He said his only goal is to bring the Lombardi to Buffalo.

“It’s the least of my worries whether it gets done or not,” said Allen. “We’re here to win a Super Bowl. I can’t focus on those things and be the best possible teammate and quarterback I can be.”

