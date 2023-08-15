ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh’s Jaqs is coming back to store shelves soon!

The fourth edition of Josh Allen’s red and blue-frosted fruit cereal will be available to purchase in a new collectible box. Bills fans will be able to pick a box up at Wegmans or Tops Friendly Markets.

Once again, all of Allen’s proceeds from the sales will go toward the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Sales of the cereal have raised thousands of dollars for the hospital.

“The donations from the fans and proceeds from the coffee and cereal has given the doctors and nurses the necessary tools to operate on a very high-level day-in and day-out with the technology they’ve been able to purchase with some of the funds from the Patricia Allen Fund,” Allen said.

Fans can also scan the QR code on the box and it will allow them to donate to the children’s hospital as well.

Those who can’t wait to get their own box can also find it by clicking here.