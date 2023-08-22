Ryan Van Demark doesn’t remember when he turned to professional. It’s not a surprise.

Most people don’t remember life before turning one year old. That’s Van Demark began his career as a baby model.

“My mom took me and my brother into the city every other weekend,” Van Demark explains. “We would do pictures.”

Van Demark grew up in Wayne, New Jersey about a half hour west of New York City. He was pretty good at the baby modeling gig and worked for all the big baby names.

“Ralph Lauren, Toys ‘R Us, all that stuff,” Van Demark remembers with a smile. “My mom has all the pictures framed. It was pretty cool.”

Van Demark hopes his next job is with the Bills. The tackle joined the Buffalo practice squad last September after being released by the Colts, despite Indy shelling out $175,000 as a signing bonus to make Van Demark an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2022. It was one of the league’s higher bonuses for an UDFA.

There’s suddenly a big opportunity for Van Demark in Buffalo, especially after Brandon Shell retired and Tommy Doyle suffered a season ending injury against the Steelers.

“For me and my mind, nothing’s really changed. Just going out there and competing every day. Trying to be the best Ryan Van Demark I can be,” he said. “For these preseason games, I have the mindset that it’s just practice. Don’t make it bigger than what it is. Go out there. Do the best that you can and learn from the film.”

Van Demark grew up primarily a volleyball player. He was a devastating right side hitter for a Wayne Valley squad that won a state title in 2016.

He clearly had the height for football, but not the weight. Van Demark didn’t make his high school varsity team until senior year. As a late developer, he followed high school with a year of prep football at The Hun School. It didn’t take long for UConn to spot him and offer a scholarship.

Van Demark claimed a starting job early in his freshman season. He played right tackle in 2017, but switched to left tackle for each of his final three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2021. 2020 was canceled due to Covid). While he was personally successful, the Huskies struggled as a team. Van Demark won only seven of his 48 college football games.

He never thought about transferring. Van Demark felt Huskies offensive line coach Frank Giufre was doing good work. Giufre happens to be a Canastota native who played his college football at Syracuse in the late 90’s. That wasn’t the only reason Van Demark stayed.

“I’m a big loyalty person. I didn’t want to leave something that I got there and started,” Van Demark said.

Giufre’s six football seasons before UConn were spent on the Colts coaching staff and it was Giufre who pointed out Van Demark’s potential as an NFL player during his junior season.

When pro football became a goal, Van Demark needed to put a ton of weight on his lanky volleyball frame. That meant he had to eat. A lot.

“I got with my nutritionist at UConn. And it was like, ‘Ok. You’re going to be eating four meals and three snacks a day. It was a huge change,” Van Demark said. “I think we were up to 4,000 calories (per day) or something crazy like that.”

It wasn’t just eating during the day. Van Demark was downing calories overnight.

“Setting an alarm. Waking up and throwing down a peanut butter and jelly just to get the weight on,” he recalls. “I learned a lot from it actually. A balanced plate. Correct diet.”

Van Demark still takes care with the Bills to keep the weight on. While it sounds like a dream to have the green light for all that food, Van Demark swiftly dispels that fantasy. “It sucked,” he said.

Regardless of the injuries and issues around him on the Bills offensive line, Van Demark is having an excellent preseason. He’s been a regular on the Bills second team offensive line and has a great shot to win a job on the 53-man roster. Van Demark is likely, at worst, to spend another year on the Bills practice squad.

If he does stay one more season in Buffalo, it will give him a chance to tell teammates about that first job as the cute kid in magazines. It’s something Van Demark only told to good friends on his UConn team.

“I’m pretty sure not a lot guys here know that,” Van Demark said. It was then pointed out that his elevated publicity might alter that situation. “Yeah, they’re gonna,” he said with a laugh.

It’s the kind of thing teammates on a football team tend not to forget.