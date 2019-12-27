Former AFL Bills star receiver Elbert Dubenion dies at 86

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former star Buffalo Bills receiver Elbert Dubenion has died.

He played key roles in the Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s.

The team says he died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers.

Nicknamed “Golden Wheels” for his speed, Dubenion joined the Bills before their 1960 inaugural season.

He played his entire nine-year career in Buffalo and was enshrined on the team’s Wall of Fame.

Dubenion had been living in Ohio and battling Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. Elbert Dubenion was 86.

