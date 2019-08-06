Former 13-year-old prodigy Sills ready to take on NFL

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — David Sills received his first scholarship to play college football younger than most. He was only 13 when he was being recruited by the University of Southern California.

“It made me mature a little earlier, but I think that made me ready for the situation I’m in now,” Sills said.

Sills went undrafted this year, but signed with the Bills in April as a wide receiver. A position the NFL rookie has only played for two years.

Sills had been a quarterback his whole career before switching when he was a junior at West Virginia. He thinks making the switch is one of his biggest assets to the team.

“Being a former quarterback and knowing multiple positions and being able to interchange my position whenever the offense needs me to,” Sills said.

As he fights for a spot on the 53 man roster, Sills said his family has made the biggest impact.

“You have to compete. You have to produce in order to play in the NFL and stay in the NFL. Having a support system like my family has been great,” Sills said.

Sills hopes his NFL career will end up older than he was when his college career “began”.