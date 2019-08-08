Football is Back! Bills vs. Colts tonight live on WROC

In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen took it upon himself to be the Bills’ one-man welcome committee in sending a text to each of the Bills’ numerous free agent additions last month. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It might only be preseason, but still, football is back!

The Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts kickoff at New Era Field in Orchard Park Thursday at 7 p.m. We will be airing the full game on our channel at that time, and that’s not all.

Tune in for our special Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6:30 p.m. for all your pregame needs, and stick around after the game for our special Buffalo Postgame Live show will air until 11 p.m.

We covered Bills Training Camp extensively. If you’re interested in a pratice-by-practice review for each and every session, check out our full episodes of Bills Camp Tonight, available to you online:

Due to the Bills’ preseason opener , we have a programming note to pass along to our viewers.

Airing times for regularly scheduled CBS programs will be affected as such:

Big Brother will air at 1:37 a.m. Friday

Wheel of Fortune will air at 9 a.m. Friday

Jeopardy will air at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon (repeats) will air at 1:37 a.m. and 2:07 a.m. Saturday, respectively.

Elementary will air Saturday at 11:35 p.m.

For folks interested, all of the aforementioned episodes will be available on CBS.com on Friday.