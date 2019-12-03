Flutie Flakes are making a comeback

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — Flutie Flakes could be back on your breakfast table very soon.

The Action Network reporter Darren Rovell says the Bills-themed cereal “sold 2.3 million boxes in 1998 and 1999.”

Flutie Flakes will be back into the market after a 20-year absence with @DougFlutie getting honored in Buffalo this weekend. The cereal, from @plbsports, sold 2.3 million boxes in 1998 and 1999. pic.twitter.com/azr0KYZ0Ex — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 3, 2019

The news comes as Rovell reports former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie will be “getting honored in Buffalo this weekend.”

Those looking to get their hands on a box of these can pick up a two-pack of “Limited Edition Flutie Flakes VI cereal” at this site.

The boxes, together, cost $15, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

They’ll be shipped during the third week of December.