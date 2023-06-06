Leonard Floyd confirmed that he could have taken more money signing with a team other than the Bills. He chose Buffalo for the same reason as many other recent additions.

“I want to win,” Floyd said. “I want to win another Super Bowl.”

Adding Floyd officially on Tuesday was the latest part of Brandon Beane’s seemingly never ending quest to build a pass rush. Floyd signed a one year deal that is reportedly worth seven million guaranteed and up to nine million with incentives.

Floyd has at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons and hasn’t missed a game since 2017. He’s currently riding an 82-game streak without missing a start.

“To add a guy like that to our group adds competition,” Beane said. “I think all of our guys will rise up adding a guy like Leonard Floyd.”

“I’m examining teams and looking at rosters and the Bills are the best,” Floyd said. “I just feel like if I come here, I can help the team get (to the Super Bowl).”

Floyd played the last three seasons with the Rams. That included 11 games with Von Miller in 2011 when the pair won a Super Bowl together.

He should help Miller ease back from last year’s ACL injury. Miller is still targeting a week one return date.

“Plan on being the big dog until the big dog comes back,” Floyd said. “Then, we’ll share it.”

When the Bills showed interest in Floyd, he reached to Miller for an impression of the organization. Miller spoke highly of the culture. His pitch was simple.

“Super Bowl ring,” Floyd said. “Von was the guy who helped me get mine. Once he said that, I said, ‘Yeah, Von. You know that’s what I want. Just gotta come in, put in the work to get there.”

Beane said the Bills are about three to five million dollars over the salary cap, assuming the final 53-man roster is what Beane projects it to be. Could the Bills still add another player?

“I’m gonna look and if somebody wants to come for cheap, come on down,” Beane said.

When the Bills can offer a strong chance at winning a championship, they don’t have to always offer the best contract as well.